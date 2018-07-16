Miss World – “Carb Yr Enthusiasm”

As Miss World, London’s Natalie Chahal is a grunge barbie. Or maybe a garage-rock pageant queen? She took her name from the 1994 Hole song, which in turn was named after London’s very old international beauty pageant. After spending her teens touring with various punk bands — most recently the duo Shit Girlfriend with Laura-Mary Carter of Blood Red Shoes — Chahal’s latest music drips in the gloss of this generation’s pop culture cyber-space. She’s a meme-inspired princess with an Instagram aesthetic, but her music feels self-aware enough for Reddit.

This fall Chahal will release her new project’s debut album Keeping Up With Miss World (I know I don’t need to point out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reference, but I’m gonna), and today she’s sharing its lead single “Carb Yr Enthusiasm.” (I’m here for a good Larry David pun).

The song’s hook is a sarcastic “I’m going gluten free for the summer.” It’s full of unattainable beach body aspirations, overindulgent consumption, and the lo-fi fuzz of electric guitar-pop. Here’s what Miss World herself had to say about the track’s inner meaning:

“Carb Yr Enthusiasm” started out as an Instagram caption. The photo was of me holding a beret and hanging out with a French baguette. I think it got a lot of likes. The song’s about getting beach body ready and using a quick fix to get there. It’s about modern day consumption, selfie culture, small attention spans and keeping up appearances. I overheard a guy talking about how he lost 3 pounds before Coachella from going “Keto” for a week — I don’t know what that means exactly but I’ll Google it later.

Listen to “Carb Yr Enthusiasm” below, where you can also check out a trailer for the album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Diet Coke Head”

02 “Don’t U Wanna Be Me Sometime”

03 “(U Watch My) Stories”

04 “Buy Me Dinner”

05 “Not Quite A Lady”

06 “Oh Honey”

07 “Radio All My Bitches”

08 “Carb Yr Enthusiasm”

09 “Put Me In A Movie”

10 “Click And Yr Mine”

11 “This Could Be Us But U Playin”

12 “Lip Job”

13 “Modeling/Actressing”

Keeping Up With Miss World is out 9/28 on PNKSLM. Pre-order it here.