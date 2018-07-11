Del The Funky Homosapien Punctured His Lung And Fractured Several Ribs In Gorillaz Stage Fall

Underground rap veteran Del The Funky Homosapien was hospitalized after falling off the stage while performing with Gorillaz at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival over the weekend, forcing the band to end the set early. “I’m doing alright but will be in the hospital for a bit,” Del confirmed in a tweet after the incident. “The care here is outstanding though.” Today, Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn sat down for an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio, and he took some time to address the situation.

“Del is in hospital still in Roskilde. He’s got seven fractured ribs, and he punctured his lung on one side, lacerated it on the other,” Albarn explained. “He’s gonna be fine. It was just a stage fall, and I’ve fallen off stage several times, off stages way higher than that, and I’ve been so fortunate. When he fell down, I was looking at him like, ‘Come on, get up, there’s 80,000 people out there and we need to finish.’ I thought I was going to be able to carry the song on. I thought he was going to be okay. But he really wasn’t.”

“He’s gonna be alright,” Albarn continued. “Bless him. It’s an awful, awful thing that I can’t quite believe. I keep playing it through my head. He will get better, he’s gonna be fine.” Listen to Albarn discuss Del’s stage fall in a clip from the interview below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Albarn discusses the World Cup and finishing the new the Good, The Bad & The Queen album.