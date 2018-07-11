Chicago-based pop rockers the Curls (not to be confused with Christopher Owens’ band Curls) released the quirky, bustling album Super Unit last November. Last month, they shared a hazy folk-meets-indie-surf single called “Underneath.” Today, we hear another, similarly affected one-off track, “Tidal Wave,” and its music video.

For the new song, they incorporate classic rock and psychedelia. Calm musings are interrupted by impassioned cries: “Out here in the tidal wave / Don’t think I’ll be back home again…No I know, I know, I know / I’ll be home for dinner.” Its lo-fi video splices saturated shots of two people on a paddleboat with the scene surrounding them. Watch and listen below.

“Tidal Wave” is out now.