Sufjan Stevens’ The Avalanche Is Finally Coming To Vinyl

Sufjan Stevens’ 2005 LP Illinois was one of the biggest releases of his career in terms of raising his profile and accumulating acclaim. It was also one of the biggest in terms of sheer length, 24 tracks spanning 74 minutes. And this was his third album in three years following two other epics, Michigan and Seven Swans. Yet Stevens was so prolific during that era that a year after Illinois he was able to unveil an outtakes collection featuring 21 more tracks, adding up to 76 minutes.

That release, 2006’s The Avalanche, is coming to vinyl for the first time. Stevens’ label, Asthmatic Kitty, made the announcement this morning along with the release of a video for Avalanche track “The Vivian Girls Are Visited In The Night By Saint Dargarius And His Squadron Of Benevolent Butterflies.” Here’s the official announcement:

Initially conceived by Sufjan as part of a double album version of Illinois, Sufjan and Asthmatic Kitty Kitty instead released Avalanche as a follow-up companion album on CD and digital. Fans have requested a vinyl pressing of Avalanche ever since its release. To celebrate the album’s release to vinyl, Asthmatic Kitty Records is releasing a special colored edition, with the first of the 2XLP in “Hatchback Orange,” and the second LP in “Avalanche White.” The edition is limited to 10,000 units worldwide.

The “Vivian Girls” video comprises Super 8 footage shot by Stevens, edited together by Deborah Johnson. Watch it below, where you can also stream The Avalanche in full.

<a href="http://music.sufjan.com/album/the-avalanche" target="_blank">The Avalanche by Sufjan Stevens</a>

The Avalanche on vinyl is out 8/31 via Asthmatic Kitty. Pre-order it here.