Childish Gambino Performs “Summertime Magic” Live For The First Time, Announces “Summertime Starts Here” Events

Earlier this week, Childish Gambino shared two new summer-themed songs, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.” Last night, during his performance at BBK Live in Spain, Donald Glover gave his first performance of one of the tracks, “Summertime Magic.”

He’s also announced a series of “Summertime Starts Here” events that will happen in New York, Los Angeles, and London this weekend. It’s unclear at this point exactly what they’ll entail, but they’ll go down as follows:

07/13 New York, NY @ Union Square (12PM-4PM)

07/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Fort Greene Park (12PM-4PM)

07/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Santa Monica Pier (12PM-4PM)

07/14 London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park at Lovebox Festival (1PM-10PM)

07/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Melrose Trading Post & Fairfax High School (12PM-4PM)

Here’s video of his “Summertime Magic” live debut: