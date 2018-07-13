Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Don’t You Forget About Me”

Earlier this year, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs emerged from a four-year radio silence with a new track, “Leave A Light On.” The British musician, born Orlando Higginbottom, relocated to Los Angeles since the release of his debut album Trouble in 2012, and has been working on and recording music over the years he’s been out of the spotlight. Today he’s debuted another new track, “Don’t You Forget About Me.”

Sadly, it’s not a cover of the famous Simple Minds song by the same name, though it’s likely that it was one of the influences on the track considering its widescreen ambitions. It’s a woozy slab of synths that on its back half turns into an outright jam with duet vocals and some slicing guitars. Those guitars come courtesy of the Invisible’s Dave Okumu, and the track was co-produced by Julian Bunetta.

Listen to it below.

Here’s “Leave A Light On,” which came out a few months ago: