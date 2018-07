As of late, Mac DeMarco has been livestreaming his studio sessions on a secret YouTube channel called CAM TONY. Most of the videos just consist of absent-minded noodling or segments of partial songs not quite whole, but occasionally he’ll play something that’s a little more fully-formed. A couple days ago, he performed a cover of “Honey Moon” by the Japanese musician Haruomi Hosono. An intrepid Redditor uploaded the cover to YouTube, and you can hear it below.