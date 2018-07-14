Jack White’s Bat Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

Despite occasionally looking inconsolably sad at games, Jack White genuinely seems to love baseball. A few years ago, when he was taking a break from life as an active touring and recording artist, he got into the baseball bat business, investing and becoming a partner in the baseball-focused sporting goods company Warstic. And now, one of his bats has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall Of Fame.

Before a recent sold-out concert at Cooperstown, New York’s Brewery Ommegang, Jack White’s Warstic Woodmen played a charity sandlot game against the local Leatherstocking All Stars. Jeff Idelson, the president of the National Baseball Hall Of Fame And Museum, was in attendance, and he personally requested that White’s game-used bat — designed and created by Warstic, naturally — be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame.

To commemorate the occasion, Warstic created 50 limited edition Model 3 replicas of White’s Hall Of Fame bat. These Special Edition bats were auctioned online, and a portion of the $32,000 total proceeds will be donated to Well For Culture, an initiative within the Native Wellness Institute that promotes healthy lifestyle practices, ancestral eating, Indigenized fitness, and mental-spiritual connectedness, and to support sponsorship of Native American youth participation in baseball.