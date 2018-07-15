Lisbon’s annual NOS Alive festival was this weekend. Its lineup included Nine Inch Nails, Arctic Monkeys, the National, Pearl Jam, and Jack White, among others. Last night, the latter two acts performed. White joined Pearl Jam during their set for the closing number, a cover of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World.” Two summers ago, White joined Pearl Jam for a seven-minute jam during their exclusive Third Man Records set at the Nashville Blue Room. Watch White and Pearl Jam play “Rockin’ In The Free World” below.