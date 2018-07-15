Today’s episode of CBS Sunday Morning profiled the Killers, a band “not at all as menacing as their name suggests,” as the host says. CBS correspondent Kristine Johnson visits Brandon Flowers and his wife and three kids in his hometown of Las Vegas. “I’m just a glorified Elvis impersonator, that’s what all of us are,” Flowers says. They talk about Flowers’ relationship with his Mormon faith (“I don’t know what I’d do without it, I would’ve been a casualty of rock n’ roll”) and the Killers’ Vegas roots, visiting the first coffee shop they performed in. Watch the full segment below.