Sacha Baron Cohen and his many disguises return to the airwaves tonight with his new series Who Is America? on Showtime. On the show, Cohen sets out to interview “the diverse individuals who populate our unique nation.” The show shared clip ahead of tonight’s premiere, in which Larry Pratt, Executive Director Emeritus of Gun Owners Of America, endorses a children’s gun training program.

Pratt recites some compelling information: “Children under five also have elevated levels of the pheromone Blink-182, produced by the part of the liver known as the Rita Ora. This allows nerve reflexes to travel along the Cardi B neural pathway to the Wiz Khalifa 40% faster, saving time and saving lives.” Watch the clip below. Pratt shares this baffling data at the 9:40 mark.

Who Is America? premieres tonight at 10 pm EST on Showtime.