Deftones Announce Día De Los Deftones Fest With Future, Mike Shinoda, Rocket From The Crypt

As if you needed another reason to love the weird artsy cousins of nu-metal, Deftones are out here putting Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and Rocket From The Crypt on the same music festival lineup. Respect is due on the basis of epiphany-level strangeness alone.

The event in question is called Día De Los Deftones. It’s going down Saturday, 11/3 — the day after Mexico’s Día De Los Muertos celebration concludes — at Petco Park At The Park in San Diego, the baseball stadium where the San Diego Padres play their home games.

Deftones will headline, of course. Besides the aforementioned Future, Shinoda, and Rocket From The Crypt, the lineup also includes Ho99o9, Doja Cat, Vowws, and Vein — not the Boston post-hardcore band Vein we’ve been covering lately, but rather a death metal band out of Rome. (Which is wild because the Boston-based Vein would be a perfect fit for a Deftones music festival; maybe next year!) Basically Deftones have assembled a lineup that matches both their own aesthetic and that of Día De Los Muertos.

Tickets start at $75 and will be on sale this Friday, 7/20 at 10AM PT. Supposedly “presale opportunities will be available” starting Tuesday at 10AM PT.