Earlier this year, Kacey Musgraves released her latest album, Golden Hour. We named it the second-best album of 2018 so far. Over the last few months, she’s been opening for Harry Styles on his stadium tour, and now she’s finally announced North American tour dates of her own that will take place early next year. They come on the heels of an already-announced European tour, which kicks off in October in Oslo.

The North American leg of the Oh, What A Tour: Tour will begin on 1/9 in Indianapolis and wrap up at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham on 3/21. It’ll include stops in New York (1/25), Los Angeles (2/14 + 15), and Nashville, where she’ll play three nights at the Ryman.

Openers for the tour include Natalie Prass, Soccer Mommy, Liza Anne, and Sinclair.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday (7/20) at 10AM local time. Artist pre-sale is available now. More information available here.

Check out the list of dates below:

01/19 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *

01/10 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

01/11 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

01/12 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

01/15 Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

01/17 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

01/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

01/19 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre *

01/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

01/25 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

01/29 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! #

01/31 Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

02/01 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

02/02 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

02/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $

02/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $

02/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel $

02/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

02/18 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall $

02/19 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre $

02/22 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/28 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/01 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/02 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/08 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory %

03/09 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater %

03/10 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater %

03/19 Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre %

03/21 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre %

* w/ Natalie Prass

# w/ Liza Anne

$ w/ Soccer Mommy

% w/ Sinclair