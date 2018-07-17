24Dollas (Ty Dolla $ign & 24hrs) – “Still Down”

Ty Dolla $ign is more visible than ever. He’s logged appearances on just about every major hip-hop release this summer, including but not limited to Drake’s Scorpion, the Carters’ Everything Is Love, Kanye West’s Ye, and Kanye and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts. And he’s continued to crank out his own material at a rapid clip.

We already knew the serial collaborator had a joint album with Jeremih coming soon. Now it appears the co-headling project with 24hrs that’s been in the works since last year is ready to go as well. The two wildly different R&B stars have joined forces under the name 24Dollas for what 24hrs says will be more than one release: not just an album but a mixtape, too. Supposedly both records are completed.

The first official release from 24Dollas, a make-up sex slow jam called “Still Down,” is out today. It exemplifies just how differently the two singers approach their craft. After some sumptuous cooing from Ty sets the mood, 24hrs enters the frame in a burst of robotic Auto-Tune. To my ears it certainly marks Ty as the superior contributor in this partnership, but then again, that was probably obvious before we heard the song. In any case, his parts are really great, and they comprise most of the song. You should check it out below.