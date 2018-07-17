Win PIL’s The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart) Box Set On Vinyl And CD/DVD

It’s been 40 years since Public Image Ltd. first came onto the scene, and the group is getting a special commemorative box set called The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart). It’s being released in two versions — one 5-CD, 2-DVD set and one 6-LP set. The set includes the PiL singles collection (1975-2015), B-sides, rarities, radio sessions, 12″ mixes, unreleased mixes, and live concert tapings. The DVD has promo videos and footage from Top Of The Pops and Old Grey Whistle Test. The release of the box set coincides with a documentary about the band, also called The Public Image Is Rotten, which will premiere in select theaters later this year.

The Public Image Is Rotten (Songs From The Heart) box set is out 7/20 via UMe. Pre-order it here.