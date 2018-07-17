Kvelertak Prep Album With New Singer

Norwegian metal band Kvelertak put out one of the best albums of 2016, Nattesferd, and today they announced that they’ll be replacing singer Erlend Hjelvik with a new lead vocalist, who will be revealed during an upcoming show at the end of this week in Norway.

Hjelvik issued a statement yesterday revealing that he would be leaving the band: “The experience of building a successful band has been fun and rewarding but has also been equally intense and challenging. Over the years, this has taken its toll. As we’ve been developing personally and professionally, our individual goals, needs and motivations have changed, leading us in different directions,” he said (via Blabbermouth).

As a band, Kvelertak issued a statement of their own:

We have known for a while that Erlend has planned to step down, so we have had the necessary time to plan the way going forward and also find a new vocalist for Kvelertak. The original plan was to finish up the festival season with Erlend, but as Erlend is not able to do so, we are therefore proudly announcing our newest member at the upcoming show Friday, July 20th, at Fjellparken, Norway. We would like to thank Erlend Hjelvik for his contribution to the band, and wish him all the best for the future.

The band also notes that Kvelertak are working on a new album that’s due out in 2019.