Cat Power Announces New Album Wanderer

Chan Marshall will release a new Cat Power album this fall, her first since 2012’s Sun. It’s called Wanderer and will be out on 10/5 via Domino Records. (It’s her first album not being put out on Matador since 1996.) The album is 11 tracks long and one of them features Lana Del Rey, who Marshall opened for on a European tour earlier this year.
Wanderer was recorded in Miami and Los Angeles over the last few years. Marshall frames it as such: “The course my life has taken in this journey — going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”
A video teaser accompanies the album announcement. It features the title track, the minute-long intro to the album, on top of footage of Marshall walking through the desert. Check out the video, the tracklist, and Marshall’s tour itinerary below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Wanderer”
02 “In Your Face”
03 “You Get”
04 “Woman” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)
05 “Horizon”
06 “Stay”
07 “Black”
08 “Robbin Hood”
09 “Nothing Really Matters”
10 “Me Voy”
11 “Wanderer / Exit”
TOUR DATES:
09/15 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/25 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
09/28 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/30 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
10/05 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/06 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/08 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/09 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/11 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/12 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/13 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/23 London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/25 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/26 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/28 Berlin, GE @ Astra
10/29 Zurich, SW @ X-Tra
10/30 Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks
11/01 Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz
11/02 Madrid, SP @ Circo Price
11/05 Bologna, IT @ Estragon
11/06 Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/17 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/18 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
11/23 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/24 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/25 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/28 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/29 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
12/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
* w/ the National
Wanderer is out 10/5 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.