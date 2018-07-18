Cat Power Announces New Album Wanderer

Chan Marshall will release a new Cat Power album this fall, her first since 2012’s Sun. It’s called Wanderer and will be out on 10/5 via Domino Records. (It’s her first album not being put out on Matador since 1996.) The album is 11 tracks long and one of them features Lana Del Rey, who Marshall opened for on a European tour earlier this year.

Wanderer was recorded in Miami and Los Angeles over the last few years. Marshall frames it as such: “The course my life has taken in this journey — going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

A video teaser accompanies the album announcement. It features the title track, the minute-long intro to the album, on top of footage of Marshall walking through the desert. Check out the video, the tracklist, and Marshall’s tour itinerary below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wanderer”

02 “In Your Face”

03 “You Get”

04 “Woman” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

05 “Horizon”

06 “Stay”

07 “Black”

08 “Robbin Hood”

09 “Nothing Really Matters”

10 “Me Voy”

11 “Wanderer / Exit”

TOUR DATES:

09/15 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/25 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

09/28 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/30 New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

10/05 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/06 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/08 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/09 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/11 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/12 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/13 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/23 London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/26 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/28 Berlin, GE @ Astra

10/29 Zurich, SW @ X-Tra

10/30 Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks

11/01 Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz

11/02 Madrid, SP @ Circo Price

11/05 Bologna, IT @ Estragon

11/06 Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/17 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/18 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/23 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/24 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/25 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/28 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/29 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

12/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

* w/ the National

Wanderer is out 10/5 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.