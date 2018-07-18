Guerilla Toss – “Meteorological” Video

Last year, Guerilla Toss topped themselves with GT Ultra, which landed on our list of the best albums of 2017. The New York-based psychedelic crew are back at it again with Twisted Crystal, their third new album in as many years. It’ll be out in the fall, and today they’re sharing its lead single, “Meteorological,” alongside a music video from Giraffe Studios.

The song continues the band’s trend away from the enigmatic energy of its earliest iterations and more towards the ambitious, pop-minded tunes they’ve been making as of late. “Meteorological” is an especially good one, all disorienting forward momentum and catchy hooks. Kassie Carlson adopts a lackadaisical doomsday cheerleader rhythm in the chorus, a litany of activities to do while waiting for the world to finally start making sense. “I want to be natural/ Meteorological,” she sings. If only everything was as reliably unpredictable as the weather.

The video for the track takes the form of a chaotic newscast, with Carlson playing all of the roles. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Magic Is Easy”

02 “Jesus Rabbit”

03 “Meterological”

04 “Hacking Machine”

05 “Retreat”

06 “Come Up With Me”

07 “Walls Of The Universe”

08 “Jackie’s Daughter”

09 “Green Apple”

TOUR DATES:

09/17 Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

09/18 Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle

09/19 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

09/20 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/21 Athens, OH @ The Union

09/22 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

09/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

09/25 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

09/26 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

09/27 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

09/28 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

09/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

09/30 Boise, ID @ Funky Taco

10/02 Butte, MT @ Covellite Theater

10/03 Spokane, WA @ Bartlett

10/04 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

10/05 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

10/06 Eugene, OR @ Lorax

10/07 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space

10/09 Redding, CA @ The Dip

10/10 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/12 San Deigo, CA @ Whistle Stop

10/13 Tijuana, MX @ Moustache

10/14 Phoenix, AZ @ LBX

10/15 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

10/19 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

10/20 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf

10/21 Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke & Barrel

10/23 Nashville, TN @ The End

10/24 Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

10/25 Durham, NC @ Wicked Witch

10/26 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/28 Cambridge, MA @ Elk’s Lodge

10/30 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

10/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *

* Guerilla Toss will close their tour by headlining DFA’s Halloween show at Market Hotel, which also features What Cheer? Brigade and DJ sets from Juan MacLean and stud1nt.

Twisted Crystal is out 9/14 via DFA. Pre-order it here.