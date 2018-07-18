Guerilla Toss – “Meteorological” Video

Last year, Guerilla Toss topped themselves with GT Ultra, which landed on our list of the best albums of 2017. The New York-based psychedelic crew are back at it again with Twisted Crystal, their third new album in as many years. It’ll be out in the fall, and today they’re sharing its lead single, “Meteorological,” alongside a music video from Giraffe Studios.
The song continues the band’s trend away from the enigmatic energy of its earliest iterations and more towards the ambitious, pop-minded tunes they’ve been making as of late. “Meteorological” is an especially good one, all disorienting forward momentum and catchy hooks. Kassie Carlson adopts a lackadaisical doomsday cheerleader rhythm in the chorus, a litany of activities to do while waiting for the world to finally start making sense. “I want to be natural/ Meteorological,” she sings. If only everything was as reliably unpredictable as the weather.
The video for the track takes the form of a chaotic newscast, with Carlson playing all of the roles. Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Magic Is Easy”
02 “Jesus Rabbit”
03 “Meterological”
04 “Hacking Machine”
05 “Retreat”
06 “Come Up With Me”
07 “Walls Of The Universe”
08 “Jackie’s Daughter”
09 “Green Apple”
TOUR DATES:
09/17 Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House
09/18 Montreal, QC @ l’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle
09/19 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
09/20 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
09/21 Athens, OH @ The Union
09/22 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
09/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
09/25 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
09/26 Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
09/27 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
09/28 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
09/29 Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
09/30 Boise, ID @ Funky Taco
10/02 Butte, MT @ Covellite Theater
10/03 Spokane, WA @ Bartlett
10/04 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
10/05 Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
10/06 Eugene, OR @ Lorax
10/07 Arcata, CA @ Outer Space
10/09 Redding, CA @ The Dip
10/10 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
10/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
10/12 San Deigo, CA @ Whistle Stop
10/13 Tijuana, MX @ Moustache
10/14 Phoenix, AZ @ LBX
10/15 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
10/19 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/20 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf
10/21 Fayetteville, AR @ Smoke & Barrel
10/23 Nashville, TN @ The End
10/24 Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
10/25 Durham, NC @ Wicked Witch
10/26 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5
10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/28 Cambridge, MA @ Elk’s Lodge
10/30 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
10/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *
* Guerilla Toss will close their tour by headlining DFA’s Halloween show at Market Hotel, which also features What Cheer? Brigade and DJ sets from Juan MacLean and stud1nt.