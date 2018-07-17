Preview New Troye Sivan & Jónsi Song In Boy Erased Trailer

Ascendant Australian pop star Troye Sivan has a small role in the upcoming film Boy Erased, and the official trailer is soundtracked by a new song that he wrote and recorded with Sigur Rós’ Jónsi. Directed by Joel Edgerton and based on Garrard Conley’s memoir of the same, the film stars Lucas Hedges of Manchester By The Sea/Lady Bird/Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as a teenager forced by his religious parents to attend a gay conversion therapy program.

Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman play his parents, Edgerton himself plays the head of the program, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea plays one of the program’s counselors. British actor Joe Alwyn, better known as Taylor Swift’s current boyfriend, also has a role. Watch the trailer and listen to a preview of Troye Sivan and Jónsi’s “Revelation” below.

Boy Erased hits theaters 11/2.