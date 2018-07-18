Frankie Cosmos – “Duet” Video

Frankie Cosmos released their latest album, Vessel, earlier this year, and today they’re sharing a music video for one of the best track from it, “Duet.” It’s a sweetly sad song and the Eliza Doyle-directed video matches that vibe. Greta Kline takes part in a CPR training session and falls in love with her test dummy. It morphs into a real-life human being, albeit one that’s pretty unresponsive, and Kline takes it around New York City with her, enjoying the company of someone that’s not even really there.

When we talked to Kline earlier this year, she specifically talked about this song, and it feels relevant to the video as well:

When I hear it, I’m like, What was I thinking when I was writing this? Why did I think that this was a good relationship to be having in this duet? And I think part of what’s really funny about it is that I’m singing it with myself, and it’s all about projecting this stuff onto someone else. There’s not even another person there — the duet is between me and what I’m hoping for. And what I’m hoping for is still messed up.

Watch the video and check out Frankie Cosmos’ upcoming run of tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/27 Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase

07/28 Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase

07/29 Denver, CO @ Underground Music Showcase

08/17 Paredes de Coura, PT @ Vodafone Paredes de Coura

08/19 Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/21 Belfast, UK @ Voodoo Belfast !

08/22 Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh !

08/23 Dublin, IE @ Button Factory !

09/13 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

09/14 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

09/15 Asheville, NC @ Mothlight *

09/16 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

09/17 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Birmingham *

09/19 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

09/20 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar *

09/21 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

09/22 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

09/23 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company *

09/24 Oklahoma, OK @ Tower Theater *

09/26 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

09/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room @ Collectivo Coffee *

09/29 Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

09/30 Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/01 Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop *

10/02 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *

10/03 Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr *

10/05 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

10/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/07 New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

11/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater ^

11/03 Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Festival ^

11/05 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

11/08 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

11/09 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

11/10 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

! w/ Squarehead

* w/ Lomelda & Stef Chura

^ w/ Kero Kero Bonito

Vessel is out now via Sub Pop.