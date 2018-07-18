Whitney Ballen – “Rainier”

Last month, Whitney Ballen announced her debut album, You’re A Shooting Star, I’m A Sinking Ship, with the excellent lead single “Go.” Today, she’s following that up with another new song, “Rainier,” and while that first single only evoked the Pacific Northwest through sound, “Rainier” is actually about a specific place in its landscape: the towering and majestic Mount Rainier. It appears through the fog in this song, a landmark that’s being missed by someone not there. “Trying my best not to call you/ I want to tell you about my cold brew/ I want to tell you how much I liked you,” Ballen sings, weighed down by that absence.

Ballen told The Fader about the song and the mountain’s significance to her:

Mount Rainier tends to show itself on the days we need it most here, at least for me it does. It’s a casual reminder of the things that linger in an ever-changing world. Rainier was the view from an ex’s dining room window (before it was sold for condos), where the housemates would sit and drink crafted coffee most mornings. When things go away — friends, mothers, fathers, houses, partners — we find and hold onto memories through the most mundane things. Luckily, Rainier is still here.

Listen to it below.

You’re A Shooting Star, I’m A Sinking Ship is out 8/24 via Father/Daughter Records & Substitute Scene Records. Pre-order it here.