Steady Holiday – “Who’s Gonna Stop Us” Video

Dre Babinski’s current project Steady Holiday always has this haunting sweetness. She’s gearing up to release her sophomore album Nobody’s Watching next month, and we already heard its curiously casual title track back in June. Today, she’s sharing her new single “Who’s Gonna Stop Us.”

The song slinks forward with an ominous desire. Babinski sounds like a ghost in the same way that Karen Elson does. During the chorus, her voice floats with a dreamy sensitivity. But the dream could turn into a nightmare.

The Isaac Ravishankara-directed music video depicts a slow-moving dance, and the dancers have an air about them that’s reminiscent of The Leftovers’ Guilty Remnant cult. Babinski’s eyes look like they’re holding a secret. Watch and listen below.

Nobody’s Watching is out 8/24 via Barsuk Records. Pre-order it here.