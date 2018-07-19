Hear Two Songs From Arcade Fire Member Richard Reed Parry’s New Album

Arcade Fire member, multi-instrumentalist, and serial collaborator Richard Reed Parry has announced two new albums, Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 1 and Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 2, his first solo material since the 2014 LP Music For Heart And Breath. Vol. 1 is coming out this fall, while its follow-up is set to arrive on the 2019 spring equinox.

Today, as Pitchfork points out, Parry has shared the first two songs from the project, “Sai No Kawara (River Of Death)” and “On The Ground.” The Quiet River Of Dust albums were reportedly inspired by Buddhist myths, death poems, British folk songs, and a recent trip to Japan, and all of those influences are on display in the music and the beautifully animated video for both songs directed by Caleb Wood and Parry himself.

“The song ‘On The Ground’ was inspired by an encounter with ghost voices in a Japanese forest near a temple on the sacred mountain Koya-Sān,” Parry explains in a statement. “I told director Caleb Wood the story of being alone in this magical environment of giant cedar trees and hearing a loud chorus of powerful harmony singing that sounded inexplicably identical to my late father’s folk band the Friends Of Fiddler’s Green, who were the soundtrack to my entire childhood and upbringing.” Watch and listen below.

Quiet River Of Dust Vol. 1 is out 9/21 on ANTI-.