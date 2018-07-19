Hear Jack White Cover Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight” On Malcolm Gladwell’s Podcast

Jack White love Elvis Presley. He played him in a cameo appearance in the 2007 film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story and he owns the acetate copy of Presley’s first-ever recording. That means he’s the perfect guest to shed some light on the genius of Elvis, which he does on the season finale of Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History podcast.

Gladwell mentions the shrine to Elvis that White has in his hallway and also sits down with him in his private office, where White talks about his love for the musician. He has his guitar with him, and covers a bit of “Love Me,” a song popularized by Presley, and does “Are You Lonesome Tonight” in its entirety.

The White portion of the podcast starts at 20m50s — listen to it below.