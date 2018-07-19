SOPHIE Has Three More “Albums” Coming This Year

Last month, SOPHIE released her new album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES, and it looks like she has a lot more new music in the pipeline. In a new interview with MondoSonoro, she says that she has her next album finished and plans to release four albums in total before the end of the year.

When asked to clarify whether she means EPs or LPs, she said (through translation): “A mix. I do not know what a damn album is! The barrier between the EP and the LP is becoming more diffuse, that’s why I can not define it. It is not something that I care about. It will be four releases. This is what I want to do right now.”

As of late, SOPHIE has been talking about how busy she’s been in the studio. Earlier this month, she confirmed that she was working with Lady Gaga, and in a recent interview with Lenny Letter, she says that she has done so much collaborating that: “Basically, I’ve done a whole new album in the last two weeks.”