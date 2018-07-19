Maryland rapper Rico Nasty flaunted her “Big Dick Energy” last week after releasing her impressive major-label debut Nasty just a month ago. She shared the music video for stand-out track “Countin’ Up,” which was one of our favorite songs that week, and today she graces us with a Jack Dalton-directed video for “Pressing Me.” Like in her last video, Rico makes a number of costume changes, and they’re all fantastic. Rico Nasty is the best thing about SoundCloud rap right now, and she’s making a good case for fashion, too. Watch below.

Nasty is out now.