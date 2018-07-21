Offset Arrested Near Atlanta For Alleged Gun Possession

Rapper Offset was reportedly arrested just outside Atlanta Friday (7/20) after authorities allegedly discovered during a traffic stop for an improper lane change.

TMZ reports that the 26-year-old Migos member, who is a convicted felon currently on probation, is currently behind bars. The publication also notes that Offset is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime, which are both felonies. He also was charged with possession of marijuana (one ounce or less) and an improper lane change, both considered misdemeanors.

Billboard has reached out to law enforcement officials around Atlanta and Offset’s reps for comment. The Atlanta Police Department could not confirm his arrest.

This is not Offset’s first battle with legal issues. The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license in Atlanta. He also spent time behind bars in 2015 after being arrested on drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University.

Offset recently welcomed his fourth child Kulture, his first child with wife and fellow rapper Cardi B.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.