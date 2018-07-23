Nashville’s Diarrhea Planet are breaking up. The six-piece band broke out in 2011 with their debut EP Aloha and we named their most recent release, 2016’s Turn To Gold, Album Of The Week.
The band’s ending their run with two hometown shows at Exit/In on 9/7 and 9/8. Tickets will go on sale 7/27. You can read the band’s farewell message below and check out our 2016 interview here.
Greetings y’all, it is with a heavy heart we announce our final shows. We’ve had an incredible run largely thanks to all of you incredible people, but we’ve decided to bring it to a close. It has truly been amazing to share our music with y’all onstage and off. So we’re celebrating with two shows in our hometown at Exit/In. Dates are 9/7 and 9/8 and we would love to see everybody there.
It's with a heavy heart we announce our final shows. We've had an incredible run largely thanks to all of you incredible people, but we've decided to bring it to a close. It has truly been amazing to share our music with y'all onstage and off. On sale 7/27 @EXIT_IN
UPDATE: Diarrhea Planet shared an additional statement, adding that there’s no drama behind their break-up. “So here it is: Nothing really happened,” they wrote. Read the full statement below.
Planeteers! We would like to announce that on September 7th and 8th Diarrhea Planet will perform our FINAL TWO SHOWS as a band in Nashville, TN at the Exit/In. Whenever a band breaks up, it’s really annoying when there isn’t an explanation. So here it is: Nothing really happened. We all feel that Diarrhea Planet has run its course (yeah we finally made a poop joke but fuck it y’all love it) and are ready to move on to the next chapters of our lives. So here’s to living the good life and catching up on the things we all lived without while basically living on the road the last 7ish years. We will always cherish the time we spent playing together. The connection was real, it was exciting and electric. And most of all; we will always be grateful for each and every one of you who came to our shows. We did this for you. We lived this for you. Thank you for receiving our message, we love you all, and look forward to shredding for 2 final nights, DP with the home court advantage at EXIT/IN 9/7 and 9/8 ~ Nashville, TN