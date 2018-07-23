Nashville’s Diarrhea Planet are breaking up. The six-piece band broke out in 2011 with their debut EP Aloha and we named their most recent release, 2016’s Turn To Gold, Album Of The Week.

The band’s ending their run with two hometown shows at Exit/In on 9/7 and 9/8. Tickets will go on sale 7/27. You can read the band’s farewell message below and check out our 2016 interview here.

Greetings y’all, it is with a heavy heart we announce our final shows. We’ve had an incredible run largely thanks to all of you incredible people, but we’ve decided to bring it to a close. It has truly been amazing to share our music with y’all onstage and off. So we’re celebrating with two shows in our hometown at Exit/In. Dates are 9/7 and 9/8 and we would love to see everybody there.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce our final shows. We’ve had an incredible run largely thanks to all of you incredible people, but we’ve decided to bring it to a close. It has truly been amazing to share our music with y’all onstage and off. On sale 7/27 @EXIT_IN pic.twitter.com/xIueVwV3KE — Diarrhea Planet (@DiarrheaPlanet) July 23, 2018

UPDATE: Diarrhea Planet shared an additional statement, adding that there’s no drama behind their break-up. “So here it is: Nothing really happened,” they wrote. Read the full statement below.