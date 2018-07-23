Before Sonny Moore made EDM bangers as Skrillex, he fronted emo outfit From First To Last in the early 2000s. Today, the band returns with a new song called “Surrender,” which Moore co-produced, co-wrote. They shared the download link tonight via Twitter.

Last January, Moore collaborated with First To Last on a song called “Make War.” The following month, he reunited with the band for their first show in ten years at Los Angeles’ Emo Night.

Moore was in From First To Last from 2004 to 2007. He sang on their Epitaph LPs Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Bodycount and Heroine. On the new track, Moore sings in a classic emo whine over pulsing drums, “I tried to love her / She screamed surrender harder motherfucker.” If someone can save pop punk, it’s Skrillex. Listen and download “Surrender” below.