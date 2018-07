There are few things as brutally satisfying as a good New York hardcore song. King Nine are a band of NYHC avengers who released their debut album Scared To Death in 2014 and the EP The Art Of War two years later. Today, they’ve come out with a new standalone song called “V.C.R.F.,” and it hits like a cinderblock to the face. (I don’t know what the letters of the title stand for, but I’m pretty sure the V is “violence.”) Listen to it below.

V.R.C.F by King Nine

“V.C.R.F.” is out now on Closed Casket Activities.