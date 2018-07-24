New Robyn Single “Missing U” Out Next Week?

It looks like a new Robyn single might be coming out next week. A listing for a track called “Missing U” popped up on a music download site earlier today before being taken down soon after. It was live for long enough for people to notice, however, and as a screenshot from Reddit shows, the track is scheduled for release on 8/1 and clocks in at a length of 4m51s and 120bpm.

In an interview earlier this year, Robyn said that her proper follow-up to 2010’s Body Talk was “not finished yet but it’s almost there,” and noted that she was influenced by ’90s house, club music, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and Prince. A new song from the album, “Honey,” appeared in the last season of Girls, though that version was apparently not finalized.

Robyn has been active in the near-decade since Body Talk, though typically through collaborative projects with the likes of Mr Tophat and La Bagatelle Magique. “Missing U” would be the first we’ve heard from Robyn’s new solo album. She even seemed to hint at its release in an tweet: