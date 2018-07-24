OK Which One Of You Threw A Fish At Liam Gallagher?

CREDIT: Maria Jose Segovia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liam Gallagher was performing at the Festival Internacional de Benicàssim in Spain a couple nights ago when someone in the audience threw a fish on stage. Understandably, he wasn’t too happy with this development and took a few moments out of his set to address whoever did it.

“So which dickhead threw the fish here then?” he asked. “Fucking stinky, smelly fish, man. Now, listen, mate, it really ain’t that fucking bad, man. Don’t be throwing fish on stage, mate. I’ve seen a lot worse than this shit. Alright? I fucking can’t be singing while there’s a fish there, mate.”

Watch video of the fish incident below.

So, which one of you was it? Also did you see these recent tweets Liam sent about wanting an Oasis reunion?

