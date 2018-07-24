Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Heroin Overdose: Report

Demi Lovato has been hospitalized in LA for an apparent heroin overdose, TMZ reports. According to law enforcement sources, the singer was transported from her Hollywood Hills home just after noon local time Tuesday and is currently being treated. The sources also reveal that paramedics found Lovato unconscious and treated her with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Lovato, 25, has been open about her struggle with addiction, depression, and eating disorders. She spoke about cocaine abuse in the 2012 MTV documentary Demi Lovato: Stay Strong and again in the 2017 YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, in which she revealed that she was under the influence of cocaine while being interviewed for the earlier documentary. She spent time in a sober-living facility in 2013 and publicly celebrated five years sober in March of 2017. Last month she released a new single called “Sober,” in which she apologized for returning to substance abuse and expressed a desire to get help.

Lovato is scheduled to appear on a pre-taped episode of the Fox quiz show Beat Shazam tonight and has a concert in Atlantic City on Thursday.

This is a developing story; we’ll update with further info as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Sources tell People that Lovato’s condition is “stable.” The magazine also reports that a source close to the pop star disputes TMZ’s claim that the apparent overdose was heroin-related.

Lovato’s aunt Kerissa Webb Dunn wrote on Facebook: “PLEASE PLEASE pray for my sweet niece DEMI LOVATO. She has been hospitalized and needs everyone’s prayers desperately!!!! PLEASE PRAY she pulls through.” Later she wrote that Lovato was “awake and responsive.”

Tonight’s episode of Beat Shazam, which was to feature a pre-taped appearance by Lovato, has been pulled. In a statement Fox Broadcasting Company said, “In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family.” Thursday’s Demi Lovato concert at Atlantic City Beach has been cancelled.

UPDATE 2: Late Monday evening a rep for the pop star provided the following statement to the media…