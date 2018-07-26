The Spirit Of The Beehive – “can i receive the contact?”

The Spirit Of The Beehive have been releasing inscrutable rock music since 2014, most recently with last year’s excellent Pleasure Suck. For their next trip, the Philadelphia band is putting out a new full-length, Hypnic Jerks, in a couple months. The album is named after the involuntary twitch that happens sometimes when you’re drifting off to sleep, violently pulled back into the real world. It’s an appropriate sensation to describe the blend of dreaminess and aggression that the band has trafficked in since the start.

Hypnic Jerks was originally conceived of as a mixtape, and that patchwork quality extends even to its lead single, which breaks down into a home recording in the middle before amping back up for its final stretch. “can i receive the contact?” is snottier and more wired than a lot of the group’s past work, especially in its last few moments as the titular question is repeated with increasing urgency, all spittle and raw energy.

Listen below and check out their upcoming tour dates with Pile.

TRACKLIST:

01 “nail i couldn’t bite”

02 “mantra is repeated”

03 “fell asleep with a vision”

04 “can i receive the contact?”

05 “swim”

06 “d.o.u.b.l.e.u.r.o.n.g.”

07 “(without you) in my pocket”

08 “hypnic jerks”

09 “monumental shame”

10 “gonna find you”

TOUR DATES (w/ Pile):

10/02 Easthampton, MA @ The Flywheel

10/03 Rochester, NY @ Small World Books

10/04 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/05 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

10/06 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/07 St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

10/09 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf

10/10 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/11 New Orleans, LA @Gasa Gasa

10/12 Nashville, TN @ The East Room

10/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

10/14 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/16 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

10/17 Washington, DC @ DC9

10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

10/25 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Hypnic Jerks is out in September via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.