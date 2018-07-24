Demi Lovato Is “Awake” After Reported Overdose

Hours after Demi Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday (July 24) following a suspected overdose, the songstress is recovering.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” a representative said in a statement to Billboard. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

TMZ, who first broke the story, reported that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious in her home. She was treated with Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdose. The publication also claimed the drug Lovato used was heroin.

The singer has a history of substance abuse and eating disorders. She confessed to relapsing after 6 years of sobriety in her latest single, “Sober.”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.