Thou – “The Lasting Dose” (Crowbar Cover)

Louisiana metal band Thou are having a stuffed 2018. They kicked things off in May with the release of The House Primordial, the first of three EPs they planned to release in the lead-up to their next proper full-length. Since then, they’ve put out Inconsolable, a collection of quieter songs, and at the end of the week they’ll complete the trilogy with Rhea Sylvia. And they still have Magus, the aforementioned new album, in the wings and ready to released in August.

Today, though, they’re focusing on Rhea Sylvia, and have released a new track from it called “The Lasting Dose.” It’s a cover of the Crowbar song of the same name, off the band’s 2001 album Sonic Excess In Its Purest Form. Listen to it below.

Rhea Sylvia is out 7/27 via Deathwish. Magus is out 8/31 via Sacred Bones.