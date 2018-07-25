North Americans is the instrumental guitar project of Patrick McDermott. His forthcoming third album, Going Steady, will be released 9/7 by way of McDermott’s own Driftless Recordings. He recorded most of the LP in LA and the album features collaborations with artists like Dylan Baldi of Cloud Nothings, Hayden Pedigo, Julianna Barwick, Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, and more.

Today, McDermott debuted Going Steady’s title track, which he recorded with Barwick and Duffy. The song is a gentle meditation that creates atmosphere through repetition. “This record was dreamed up in those moments where nothing else matters outside of what’s directly around you and the company you keep,” McDermott writes. “For me this happens most often in nature and, while this isn’t some new, grand notion, I felt it was still a feeling worth exploring, especially in 2018.”

Listen to “Going Steady” below.

Going Steady is out 9/7 via Driftless.