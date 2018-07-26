Phil Elverum has gotten married to actress Michelle Williams. As Vanity Fair reports, the two were married in a private ceremony in upstate New York earlier this month.

Elverum released his latest album as Mount Eerie, Now Only, the latest in a series of albums written after the death of his first wife Geneviève Castrée. Michelle Williams’ most recent film roles were in The Greatest Showman and All The Money In The World.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Williams says that she “never gave up on love” after the death of her former partner, actor Heath Ledger, who she had a daughter with. “Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she says in the article. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Elverum moved from his home in Anacortes, Washington and now lives in Brooklyn with Williams and their daughters.

The two kept their relationship out of the private eye, though Vanity Fair points to an Instagram from Williams’ friend and fellow actress Busy Phillips at March For Our Lives, which Elverum was there for:

