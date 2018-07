K Records founder Calvin Johnson — whose most recent project was as Selector Dub Narcotic in 2016 — has announced that he has a new full-length album on the way that was produced by the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney. It’s called A Wonderful Beast. The lead single is a gravelly track called “Kiss Me Sweetly,” and it features backing vocals from Michelle Branch, who is married to Carney. Listen to it via Pitchfork below.

A Wonderful Beast is out 10/13.