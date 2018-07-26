Chipotle Gives Cardi B Lifetime Chips & Guac

In her guest verse on Jennifer Lopez’s recent single “Dinero,” Cardi B raps, “Look, they gon’ do what I say so, Cardi B and J.Lo/ Talk behind my back, but never up in my face, though/ I just want my money, chips, guac and queso/ Y’all can kiss my ass, dame un beso.” Lucky for her, as Billboard reports, Chipotle has decided to gift Cardi with a lifetime’s supply of chips and guacamole, ensuring that she’ll never want for snacks again.

“When we first heard Cardi B’s lyrics in ‘Dinero’ about just wanting that chips, gauc and queso, it obviously resonated!” a representative from Chipotle tells The Daily Meal. “We just so happen to also think that guac is the best green around, so we thought it would be fun to fill a pelican case with free chips and guac cards to set her up for a very, very long time. Maybe she’ll share? The Cardi B gift is just for fun!”

The rapper took to Instagram to celebrate her windfall, posting a video story in which she raps a few lyrics from “Dinero” and shows off a briefcase full of “One Free Chips & Guac” cards. “We hear you Cardi B,” a special message inside the case reads. “Here’s all the chips, guac, and queso. The most precious dinero.” Watch below.