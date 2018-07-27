It’s something we’ve been seeing a lot lately: A rapper and a producer teaming up for a full collaborative album. That’s how every rap album used to be made, and it’s an unambiguously good thing. These team-ups tend to give rap albums a cohesiveness that they would’ve never otherwise had, and they give the impression of a few people holing up together, shutting out the world.

The latest of those collaborative albums is a fairly random collaboration. G Herbo, formerly Lil Herb, is a husky, furious, technically impeccable Chicago rapper, and he tends to sound great over old-school, soul-sampling beats. Southside, meanwhile, is one of the better producers currently making Atlanta trap. The team of Herbo and Southside seems counterintuitive, but it works.

Swervo, Herbo and Soutside’s new collaborative album, features appearances from 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Young Thug, and Juice WRLD. It’s also got cover art that riffs on Eric B & Rakim’s Follow The Leader, and it features Herbo’s infamous freestyle over Three 6 Mafia’s “Who Run It” as a bonus track. More to the point, though, it’s 45 minutes of steady and excellent Herbo rapping over production that seems to make him feel comfortable. Check it out below.

The self-released Swervo is out now.