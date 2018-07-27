Stream Roc Marciano & Knxwledge dntaskmefrshit. EP

In recent years, the California producer Knxwledge has brought his broken, fractured beats to artists like Anderson .Paak and Mach-Hommy. And today, he’s released a whole EP in collaboration with the clever-muttering Long Island rapper Roc Marciano, who released his own album RR2: The Bitter Dose earlier this year. The twist: That EP, entitled, dntaskmefrshit., is less than four minutes long. There are four songs here, but one of them is 27 seconds. The short-song revolution continues! Listen to it below.

<a href="http://knxwledge.bandcamp.com/album/dntaskmefrshit" target="_blank">dntaskmefrshit. by Knxwledge.</a>

You can buy dntaskmefrshit. at Bandcamp.