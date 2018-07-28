John Lydon To Voice Mutant Pig In Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten from the Sex Pistols and the frontman of Public Image Ltd, has been cast in Nickelodeon’s new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. According to Yahoo!, he will play Meat Sweats, a “power-hungry mutant pig.” Lydon’s involvement was announced at San Diego Comic-Con along with the release of the animated series’ first trailer.

The rest of the cast includes Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey as Big Mama, a gigantic spider mutant, John Michael Higgins as Warren Stone, a former news anchor turned mutant earthworm, SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny as Albearto, a singing, birthday-loving rampaging robot, John Cena as the villainous Baron Draxum, Veep’s Sam Richardson and Tim Simons as his gargoyle henchmen Muninn and Huginn, Flight Of The Conchords’ Rhys Darby as Hypno-Potamus, a mutant magician/hippo, and Jorge Gutierrez as Ghostbear, “a human pro-wrestler champion with a taste for cheating.”

The show, based on the comics and the original ’80s cartoon, is set to premiere in September on Channel 5 and Nicktoons. Check out the trailer below.