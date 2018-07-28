Sky Ferreira Says Her Label Locked Her Out Of Her SoundCloud

Since signing a big recording contract at a young age, Sky Ferreira has had no shortage of label woes and disputes, and she hasn’t been shy about them either. She’s gotten frustrated with EMI for delaying her great debut album Night Time, My Time, blasted Capitol for not having vinyl copies ready for the release, and scolded her UK label Polydor for ripping her off. Now she’s once again taken to social media to air her grievances, revealing that her label has locked her out of her own SoundCloud account.

“I was forced/told I had no choice to hand over my account information to my label after my album came out,” she writes in a post on Instagram. “They gave me the wrong information & changed it so I can no longer access it. The person who changed the login is unreachable & the contact no longer exist. I need it back ASAP. I earned the hundreds of thousands of people that follow the account without my label & have never had help/paid for anything on social media or whatever. I think of soundcloud as the website that allows musicians to have freedom.”

The post, directed to SoundCloud, asks the streaming platform to “please help” her regain access to her account. Read it below.

Although it’s never been given an official release date, Sky Ferreira’s been working on her sophomore album Masochism for a long time now. Its first single, “Guardian,” was supposed to come out three years ago. That didn’t happen, and she’s sick of people asking when it’s going to come out.