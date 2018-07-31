The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is like the MTV Video Music Awards’ version of a lifetime achievement award. This year, it’s going to Jennifer Lopez. Lopez and Sway announced the news on MTV’s Facebook Live this afternoon.

Lopez is up for two other VMAs this year — “Dinero” (Feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B) has been nominated for Best Latin Video and Best Collaboration — and will be performing live at the show, which airs 8/20 from Radio City Music Hall at 9PM ET. It will be her first VMAs performance since 2001.

Fan voting in 12 VMAs categories including Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year is open here until Friday, 8/10. Voting for Best New Artist will remain open until the broadcast. You can also vote for Artist Of The Year by saying, “Alexa, vote for the VMAs,” near any Alexa-enabled Amazon device.

Last year, the Video Vanguard was awarded to Pink. Rihanna was the 2016 recipient — remember when Drake awkwardly kissed her upon presenting her the award? The year before saw Kanye West’s infamous win, when he announced his intention to run for president. Other previous winners include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Guns N’ Roses, Madonna, and the award’s namesake, Michael Jackson.