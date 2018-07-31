Anna Calvi – “Hunter”

Last month, the British musician Anna Calvi returned with news of her first new album since 2013’s One Breath. At the time, she shared “Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy” from it, a song about breaking free of the conditioning of gender roles. Today, she’s returned with the title track from Hunter, a song that darkly pulsates as much as it soars.

“I wanted simplicity, I wanted something quietly brave, quietly defiant. I wanted there to be intimacy. I wanted to find a place between beauty and ugliness,” Calvi said on Twitter. “I’m tired of seeing women depicted as being hunted by men in our culture. This woman is the hunter. She goes out into the world and sees it as hers – she wants something from it. Hunter is about exploring one’s pleasure in all possible ways, free from any shame. It’s about finding a safe space where this is welcomed and supported.”

Listen to it below.

Hunter is out 8/31 via Domino.