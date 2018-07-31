Sleaford Mods – “Stick In A Five And Go”

Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods are following up last year’s English Tapas with a new self-titled EP. Sleaford Mods arrives in the fall via Rough Trade, and today they’ve shared lead single “Stick In A Five And Go,” a skeletal, clattering track that finds Jason Williamson ranting about spitting at an idiot from Leeds.

“The lead tracks are mostly full of violent tendencies that only transpire through imagination,” Williamson says of the new songs. “People are powerless under the political monster and the intense anger and frustration morphs into illusions of attacking each other through the bravado of social media, depression, and paranoia.” Listen to “Stick In A Five And Go” below.

TRACKLIST:

“Stick In A Five And Go”

“Bang Someone Out”

“Gallows Hill”

“Dregs”

“Joke Shop”

The Sleaford Mods EP is out 9/14 on Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.