Laura Jane Grace And The Devouring Mothers Announce Debut Album

Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace has announced that she will release a new album as Laura Jane Grace And The Devouring Mothers later this year. While she says that it’s ostensibly a solo project, Grace recorded the project’s debut with Atom Willard and Marc Jacob Hudson. It’ll be out on Bloodshot Records in the fall, and Grace had this to say about the partnership with the label:

I’ve been a longtime fan of Bloodshot and the artists they work with. Having spent the past year working on a record without knowing where its home was going to be, when I discovered that the Bloodshot offices were only a couple of blocks away from my apartment I went in and asked if they’d consider giving the songs a home. They were cool enough to hear me out and oblige. I couldn’t be more happy about the work we’re going to do together and sharing it with the world.

No music is available just yet. Grace will take the project on the road in the fall. Here are those dates:

11/02 Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Company

11/03 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/04 Lansing, MI @ Mac’s Bar

11/05 Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

11/08 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

11/18 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/29 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall