Stream Infant Island’s Thrilling Self-Titled Debut Album

As discussed when singing the praises of Birds In Row’s furious new onslaught We’ve Already Lost The World, I’ve been gravitating toward violently aggressive music lately. Maybe it’s an outlet for some primal frustration about the state of the world, or maybe just an antidote for spending too much time sitting in front of a computer. Either way, I’ve been turning often to that Birds In Row album, the Armed’s insane blitzkrieg Only Love, Deafheaven’s collected works, the recent Converge EP, and assorted rock classics such as Primal Scream’s “Kill All Hippies,” Rage Against The Machine’s “Bulls On Parade,” Broken Social Scene’s “KC Accidental” — whatever provides that visceral rush.

Infant Island, a screamo band from Fredericksburg, Virginia, is taking me where I want to go. Admittedly, I am no screamo scholar, so I’m not going to rattle off all the historically magnificent screamo bands this crew reminds me of. What I will say is their blend of low-creeping cinematic beauty and shrill, chaotic climax reminds me of Deafheaven reframed in the sonic palette of Diary-era Sunny Day Real Estate — a bit muddy, but fiercely powerful and raw, regularly building to towering heights of glorious noise.

The band’s self-titled debut album is out today. It comes highly recommended, so dig in.

