A-Trak – “DJs Gotta Dance More” (Feat. Todd Terry)

DJ, producer, and Fool’s Gold label head A-Trak has shared a new song called “DJs Gotta Dance More” featuring spoken-word vocals from New York house legend Todd Terry. “I remember back in the days, digging in the crates, looking for tracks and loops, playing records all day,” Terry reminisces over a thumping house beat. “Because I wanted to be different.”

“This song is an ode to record-digging and bedroom beatmaking,” says A-Trak. “I met Todd through my Duck Sauce partner Armand Van Helden. I’ve always seen both of them as my spiritual godfathers. We share a tradition of bringing the hip hop ethos to house music. Getting to work with my heroes is a real privilege to me. In a way this is a song by DJs, for DJs.” Hear it below.